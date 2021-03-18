Trending
Finalists Announced in Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest

The eight finalists have been announced in the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Lights, Camera, Save! national video contest for teenagers. The contest asked teens ages 13-18 to create and submit 30 second videos about the value of saving money. The finalists will be judged in a bracket-style tournament on ABA’s Instagram page from March 23 to March 25. The winner of the contest will receive $5,000, the second place winner will receive $2,000 and the third and fourth place winners will each get $1,000.

This year’s Lights, Camera, Save! finalists are:

  • “The Savings Show!” by Amelyse Wong, sponsored by American Riviera Bank, Santa Barbara, California
  • “Keep Your Bread Up,” by Christian Thomas, sponsored by Burke & Herbert Bank, Alexandria, Virginia
  • “Budgeting – The Piggy Meal,” by Alicia Chiang, sponsored by Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa, California
  • “Coins Are Magical,” by Chris Coleman, sponsored by Manasquan Bank, Brick Township, New Jersey
  • “Rewind,” by Leonardo Cross, sponsored by Ridgewood Savings Bank, New York City
  • “Budget Rap,” by Brad Kendrick, sponsored by State Bank of Southern Utah, Cedar City, Utah
  • “The Budgeteer’s Beat,” by Daniel Wang, sponsored by First National Bank of Shiner, Shiner, Texas
  • “Futuristic Savings,” by Craig Carpenter, sponsored by Park National Bank, Lancaster, Ohio
