Finalists Announced in Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest

The eight finalists have been announced in the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Lights, Camera, Save! national video contest for teenagers. The contest asked teens ages 13-18 to create and submit 30 second videos about the value of saving money. The finalists will be judged in a bracket-style tournament on ABA’s Instagram page from March 23 to March 25. The winner of the contest will receive $5,000, the second place winner will receive $2,000 and the third and fourth place winners will each get $1,000.

This year’s Lights, Camera, Save! finalists are: