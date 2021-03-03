FDIC Publishes Strategic Plan to Enhance DEI Efforts

The FDIC today released a strategic plan outlining how it will focus its internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion efforts through 2023. The plan is organized around five strategic goals, including culture, career, communication, consistency and community.

Internally, the FDIC will continue to integrate the core principles of DEI into its hiring, training and career development programs. Externally, the plan will improve these principles in the agency’s contracting opportunities, enhance its ability to assess diversity policies and practices at financial institutions, and provide additional support for Minority Depository Institutions.

“My goal is to build and maintain an FDIC workforce that is talented, diverse, and committed to fostering a safe, fair, and inclusive workplace and banking system,” said FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams.