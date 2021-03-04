ABA Endorsed Solutions Providers Collaborate to Offer Compliance Content

American Bankers Association Endorsed Solutions providers 360factors and Crowe have announced a collaboration that will make compliance content from Crowe available on the Predict360 software from 360factors. The partnership will also allow each company to refer customers to one another for risk and compliance consulting or compliance management software solutions.

Crowe’s content library includes a catalogue of risks, attributable controls and associated testing and assessment scripts. The Predict360 software enables bankers to optimize day-to-day risk and compliance responsibilities as well as provide visibility into the risk and compliance profile of all business lines, locations and assets.

“360factors is the ABA-endorsed solution provider for [governance, risk and compliance] software while Crowe is the ABA-endorsed solution provider for GRC services. Together, we believe these two solutions can help ABA member banks manage their governance, risk and compliance programs more effectively and efficiently,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington.

ABA members can also take advantage of the ABA Risk Library—a collaboration between ABA and 360 factors which offers an online library of more than 200 risk categories and 800 banking risks. The library is pre-loaded in Predict360, and is available free for 360factors customers who are active ABA members and for association members that complete the ABA Risk Management online certification courses.