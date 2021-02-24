Vilsack Confirmed as Ag Secretary; Trades Call for Protection of Crop Insurance

The Senate yesterday confirmed Tom Vilsack to serve as agriculture secretary by a bipartisan vote of 92 to 7. Vilsack previously served in the role during the Obama administration.

In letters to Vilsack and other top policymakers today, the American Bankers Association and a broad coalition of agricultural trade organizations emphasized the need to protect crop insurance from harmful cuts as the Biden administration develops its FY 2022 budget proposal. The groups emphasized that access to crop insurance is vital for the nation’s producers, given the unpredictability of the agricultural sector.

“Farmers, agribusinesses, lenders and lawmakers agree that crop insurance is a linchpin of the farm safety net and is crucial to the economic and food and fiber security of urban and rural America,” the groups wrote. “We urge you to continue to support a linchpin of the safety net for America’s farmers and ranchers and oppose cuts to crop insurance during this year’s budget process.”