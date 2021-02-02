Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Since the start of the year to Jan. 31, the Small Business Administration has approved nearly 900,000 loans totaling $72.7 billion through its Paycheck Protection Program, according to a report released yesterday.

SBA Report: $72.7 Billion in PPP Loans Approved in 2021

on Commercial Lending, Newsbytes, Policy

Since the start of the year to Jan. 31, the Small Business Administration has approved nearly 900,000 loans totaling $72.7 billion through its Paycheck Protection Program, according to a report released yesterday. A total of 4,077 banks—81% of all banks—were participating in the 2021 program at the time the report was issued, making 86.6% of loans and lending 93% of PPP dollars. Since the start of the program, $596 billion has been approved for 6.04 million loans from 5,460 lenders, according to the report.

In 2021, 67.9% of all loans made so far were amounts under $50,000, and 78.9% of loans have gone to firms with 10 employees or less. Overall, the average loan size was $82,000. About half of the funds allocated so far have gone to four sectors: accommodation and food services; professional, scientific and technical services; the construction sector; and manufacturing.

