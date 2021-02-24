New Home Sales Rise 4.3% in January

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 923,000 in January, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The January level is 4.3% above the revised December rate of 885,000 and is 19.3% above the January 2020 estimate.

The median price of a new home in January was $346,400. The average sales price was $408,800.

At the end of January, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.0 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.