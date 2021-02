Industrial production rose 0.9% in January. Total industrial production in January was 1.8% lower than its year-earlier level.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0%, about the same as its average gain over the previous five months. Durable and nondurable manufacturing recorded advances of 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively. There was a 2.3% increase for mining, and a 1.2% decline for utilities. The decrease for utilities was largely due to a 5.7% drop for natural gas utilities.

