FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams has been added to the speaker lineup for ABA’s Washington Summit, a free virtual event to be held March 16-17. McWilliams and ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols will discuss the health of the nation’s banks and key policy issues facing the industry.

McWilliams joins a speaker lineup that also includes Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the House Financial Services Committee and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion.

This year’s summit will focus on the new administration and the opportunities to advance sound policies to address the issues facing the banking industry. Summit attendees will be the first to hear what lawmakers, regulators and the administration are planning in the weeks and months ahead. Pandemic response and relief and financial inclusion, as well as clarity and context on fair lending, AML/BSA reform and non-bank entrants to the financial system, will be on the agenda. ABA is encouraging all bankers to attend this free event.