Retail Sales Down 0.7 Percent in December

There were $540.9 billion in retail and food service sales in December, down 0.7% from November but 2.9% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 2.4% from the previous month but increased 1.2% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 0.3% from November 2020, but 6.3% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 19.2% from December 2019, while food services and drinking places were down 21.2% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 6.6% during December but is 12.1% lower than December 2019.

Read the Census release.