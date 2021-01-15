Producer Prices Rose 0.3 percent in December

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.3% in December, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 0.1% increase in November. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 0.8% for the 12 months ended in December.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.4% in December. For the 12 months ended in December, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 1.1%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.1% in December, the largest increase since May. Most of the December increase can be traced to to prices for final demand energy, which climbed 5.5%.

The index for final demand services fell 0.1% in December. Prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing climbed 0.2%. Prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services edged down 0.1%. In contrast, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.2%.

Read the BLS release.