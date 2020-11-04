Trending
ABA Banking Journal

International Trade Balance Tightened in September

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.9 billion in September, down $3.2 billion from $67.0 billion in August, revised.

The September decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.1 billion to $80.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $16.8 billion.

September exports were $176.4 billion, $4.4 billion more than August exports. September imports were $240.2 billion, $1.2 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $3.5 billion to $64.8 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $14.9 billion from the three months ending in September 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $38.5 billion, or 8.6 %, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $329.0 billion or 17.4 %. Imports decreased $290.4 billion or 12.4 %.

Read the Census/BEA release.

Share.

Related Posts