International Trade Balance Tightened in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.9 billion in September, down $3.2 billion from $67.0 billion in August, revised.

The September decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.1 billion to $80.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $16.8 billion.

September exports were $176.4 billion, $4.4 billion more than August exports. September imports were $240.2 billion, $1.2 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $3.5 billion to $64.8 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $14.9 billion from the three months ending in September 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $38.5 billion, or 8.6 %, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $329.0 billion or 17.4 %. Imports decreased $290.4 billion or 12.4 %.

Read the Census/BEA release.