Consumer Prices Unchanged in October

The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after increasing 0.2% in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.2%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” was unchanged in October after rising 0.2% in September.

The food index increased 0.2% in October. Prices for food at home increased in October, increasing 0.1%, and food away from home increased, rising 0.3%.

The energy index increased 0.1% in October, its fifth consecutive increase.

Read the BLS release.