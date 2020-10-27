Durable Goods Orders Rise 1.9% in September

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September increased 4.3 billion or 1.9% to $237.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up five consecutive months, followed a 0.4% August increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.8%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.4%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September increased 0.3% or 0.7 billion to $245 billion. Transportation equipment, up four out of the last five months, drove the increase, $0.4 billion or 0.5% to $82.0 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September increased 0.4% to $422.1 billion. This followed an 0.1 decrease in August.

Read the Census release.