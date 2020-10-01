ABA, NJBA Release New Ad Highlighting Rep. Gottheimer’s Support for Small Business, PPP

The American Bankers Association and the New Jersey Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-N.J.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Gottheimer’s support of small business.

“Josh Gottheimer is a leader and consensus builder whose strong support for the Paycheck Protection Program helped save millions of jobs and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We’re lucky to have members of Congress like Representative Gottheimer who can work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support commonsense policies that help grow the economy.”

NJBA President and CEO John E. McWeeney, Jr., said “Thanks to Representative Gottheimer and his support of the CARES Act, New Jersey’s economy is doing much better than it was when COVID-19 first hit our state. We appreciate his leadership and all he does to help New Jersey workers and businesses.”