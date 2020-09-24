New Home Sales Rise 4.8% in August

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,011,000 in August, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The August level is 4.8% above the revised July rate of 965,000 and is 43.2% above the August 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $312,800. The average sales price was $369,000.

At the end of August, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 3.3 months.

