Factory Orders Rise 6% in July

New orders for manufactured goods in July, up three consecutive months, increased 6.4% to $466.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $23.7 billion, or 11.4%, to $231.1 billion. Transportation equipment led the increase, rising 35.7% to $74.7 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $4.2 billion, or 1.8%, to $235.0 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 7.5% to $244.6 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods, down two consecutive months, decreased 2.7 billion to $421.8 billion, down from the previously published 0.5 percent decrease.

