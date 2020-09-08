ABA, NCBA Unveil New Ads Highlighting Rep. Budd’s Support for PPP, Small Biz

The American Bankers Association and the North Carolina Bankers Association today began running new voter education ads thanking Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) for his support of the Paycheck Protection Program and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The ads feature Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter of NASCAR legend Dale Ernhardt Sr., who discusses Budd’s efforts to secure financial relief for businesses in his district.

“Ted Budd’s efforts have helped small businesses in North Carolina weather the pandemic and continue to support their employees and communities during this difficult time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His history of working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle benefits citizens across North Carolina and across the country.”

NCBA President and CEO Peter Gwaltney added that Budd’s support for the PPP “helped businesses across our state survive during this unprecedented public health crisis. He is a leader who has always put North Carolinians first, and we are proud to join ABA in releasing these new ads thanking him.”