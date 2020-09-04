ABA Foundation Accepting Donations to Aid Bank Employees Affected by Hurricane

At the request of the Louisiana Bankers Association, the ABA Foundation is accepting donations to support bank employees directly affected by Hurricane Laura, which struck Southwestern Louisiana last week. All contributions will be directed to the LBA Employees 1st Fund at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“In the middle of a pandemic, this hurricane left thousands of Louisianans, including members of our banking family, without power, water and other essential needs,” said American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Through our foundation, we hope to rally the industry to support bank employees directly affected by Hurricane Laura.”

This is the first time the ABA Foundation has activated its new disaster relief program, which was recently approved by a vote of ABA member banks. Under the program and in the wake of a presidentially declared disaster, a state bankers association may ask the 501(c)(3) foundation to accept charitable contributions nationwide for a designated relief charity. “By using the ABA Foundation’s new fundraising capabilities we will be able to gather donations from within and outside the banking industry to help speed relief to those affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Corey Carlisle, executive director of the ABA Foundation.