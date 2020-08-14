Retail Sales Rise Modestly in July

There was $536.0 billion in retail and food service sales in July, up 1.2% from June and 2.7% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.5% from June and increased 3.9% from last year.

Retail trade sales increased 0.8% from June and 5.8% above July 2019. Nonstore retailers were up 24.7% from last year, while food and beverage stores were up 11.1 % .

Sales at gasoline stations increased 6.2% during July, but decreased 15.6% since July 2019.

Read the Census release.