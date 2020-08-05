International Trade Balance Tightened in June

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $50.7 billion in June, down $4.1 billion from $58.4 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.0 billion to $72.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $21.5 billion.

June exports were $158.0 billion, $13.6 billion more than May exports. June imports were $208.9 billion, $9.5 billion more than May imports.

The average goods and services increased $2.8 billion to $51.8 billion for the three months ending in June.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $1.0 billion from the three months ending in June 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $23.1 billion, or 7.8%, from June 2019. Exports decreased $199.1 billion or 15.7%. Imports decreased $222.3 billion or 14.2%.

Read the Census/BEA release.