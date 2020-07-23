ABA, KBA Unveil New Ads Highlighting Rep. Marshall’s Efforts During Pandemic

The American Bankers Association and the Kansas Bankers Association today released new television and radio ads recognizing Rep. Roger “Doc” Marshall (R-Kan.) for his efforts to protect Kansas jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The ads urge Kansans to let Rep. Marshall know they appreciate his efforts on behalf of small businesses and farmers. The ads—which will begin airing as soon as today—are part of ABA’s voter education efforts.

“We are proud to partner with the Kansas Bankers Association to highlight Doc Marshall’s support of policies that helped save jobs in Kansas and across the country,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “He is a hard-working legislator with a record of supporting policies that promote economic growth.

KBA President and CEO Doug Wareham added that “Doc Marshall has a firm understanding of the vital role that banks have played in protecting jobs and driving our state’s economy forward.”