Podcast: Behind the Scenes with a Community Bank’s PPP Loans

Through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, banks delivered the biggest economic rescue program in U.S. history. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Jack Henry — Luke Bernstein, EVP at Orrstown Bank in Orrstown, Pennsylvania, discusses his bank’s PPP lending. Bernstein shares the behind-the-scenes story of how a community bank, like so many others across the country, worked tirelessly to bring relief and emergency bridge funds to small businesses in its markets.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Jack Henry.



In this episode: