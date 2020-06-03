Factory Orders Declined 13% in April

New orders for manufactured goods in April, down three of the last four months, decreased 13.0% to $384.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today.

New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $36.3 billion, or 17.7%, to $168.7 billion. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, declining 48.3% to $26.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased $21.2 billion, or 9.0%, to $215.6 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods, down three of the last four months, decreased 18.2% to $191.2 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up two consecutive months, increased 0.2% to $425.3 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

Read the Census release.