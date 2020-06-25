Durable Goods Surge in May

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May increased 26.6 billion or 15.8% to $194.4 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, following two consecutive monthly decreases, followed an 18.1% April decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 4.0%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 15.5%. Transportation equipment, led the increase, with an 80.7% percent surge to $46.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May increased 4.4% or 8.4 billion to $198.5 billion. This followed an 18.6% April decrease. Transportation equipment, also up after two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase up $5.0 billion or 12.1% to $46.5 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, increased 0.1% to $425.1 billion. This followed an unchanged increase in April.

Read the Census release.