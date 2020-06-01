ABA Adds Five Banks to ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index

The American Bankers Association added five banks to its Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) today. The index now includes 312 community banks with a combined market cap of $191 billion. The newest additions are:

California BanCorp, Lafayette, California

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Sparta, Michigan

Cincinnati Bancorp, Cincinnati

Investar Holding Corporation, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Professional Holding Corp., Coral Gables, Florida

The index, launched in 2003, represents all Nasdaq-listed banks and savings associations except the 50 largest banks and those with international or credit card specializations. The ABAQ index is “the most broadly representative stock index for community banks and remains an important tool for giving banks more visibility with analysts and investors.”