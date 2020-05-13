Producer Prices See Largest Fall Since 2009

The Producer Price Index for final demand fell 1.3% in April, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the largest decrease since the index began in December 2009. Final demand prices advanced 0.2% in April and 0.6 % in March. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index decreased 1.2% for the 12 months ended in April, the largest decline since falling 1.3% for the 12 months ended November 2015.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services fell 0.9% in April, the largest decline since the index was introduced in September 2013. For the 12 months ended in April, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services decreased 0.3%.

The index for final demand goods fell 3.3% in April, the largest decline since the series began in 2009. Most of the broad-based April decrease can be traced to prices for final demand energy, which dropped 19.0%. The indexes for final demand foods and for final demand goods less foods and energy declined 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

The index for final demand services fell 0.2% in April. Leading the decrease, prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing decreased 0.9%. The index for final demand transportation and warehousing services also declined 3.5%. Final demand trade services increased 1.6%.

