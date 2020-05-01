Construction Spending Rate Increased in March

Construction spending rose 0.8 percent at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of $1,360.5 billion in March, according to the Census Bureau. March’s figure is 4.7 percent higher than the March 2019 estimate of $1,299.1 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,012.5 billion, 0.7 percent above the revised February estimate of $1,005.8 billion.

Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $550.3 billion in March, 2.3 percent above the revised February estimate of $537.7 billion.

Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $462.3 billion in March, 1.3 percent below the revised February estimate of $468.2 billion.

In March, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $348.0 billion, 1.6 percent above the revised February estimate of $342.6 billion.

Read the Census release.