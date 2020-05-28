As Launch Date Nears, Boston Fed Releases Main Street Lending Program Forms, Updated FAQs

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston today released several borrower and lender documents for the Fed’s Main Street Lending Program, which is expected to launch in the coming days. The Boston Fed, which is administering the MSLP on behalf of the Fed system, also released a revised FAQ document on the program.

The documents released today include lender registration certifications and covenants and lender wire instructions required to become an MSLP lender. They also include the lender agreements and borrower certifications and covenants required at the time an MSLP loan participation is sold to Boston Fed.

The revised FAQ document adds numerous new answers that provide more details on MSLP design, lender and borrower eligibility, the Main Street Expanded Loan Fund’s upsized tranches, lender fees, EBITDA adjustments, participations and regulatory requirements (including treatment under stress tests and beneficial ownership rules).