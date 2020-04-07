Trending
ABA Banking Journal
In response to the significant operational challenges banks have experienced this week accessing the SBA’s systems to make PPP loans, SBA yesterday launched a new Lender Gateway in partnership with Amazon Web Services to facilitate connection to the E-Tran system.

SBA Unveils New Lender Gateway to Facilitate PPP Loans

on Commercial Lending, Newsbytes

In response to the significant operational challenges banks have experienced this week accessing the SBA’s systems to make PPP loans, SBA today launched a new Lender Gateway in partnership with Amazon Web Services to facilitate connection to the E-Tran system.

The gateway can be accessed at connect.sba.gov. Lenders should create an account on SBA Connect, request authorization to the Paycheck Protection Lender Gateway by providing their Federal Reserve System or FDIC number as well as their authorization number. From there, they can proceed to the Lender Gateway to begin submitting loan authorization requests.

The SBA has also established a lender hotline for those having issues accessing the E-Tran system. Lenders experiencing technical difficulties should contact the hotline at 888-572-0502.

Share.

Related Posts