Podcast: Managing COVID-19 Transmission Risk in the Bank Environment

As scientists and public health experts learn more about how the novel coronavirus spreads and how patients contract COVID-19, attention has turned to the risks of surface transmission — and banks have looked to prevent transmission via materials like ATM keypads and paper currency.

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — ABA SVP Paul Benda summarizes the latest science on how COVID-19 is transmitted and explores prudent steps for banks to minimize that spread.

And with banks in some places beginning to plan for a return to branch lobby operations, Benda provides suggestions on configuring HVAC systems to minimize the risk of airborne viral transmission via droplets or aerosols.

