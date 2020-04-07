Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The OCC today issued a statement of support for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s approach to Bank Secrecy Act compliance during the coronavirus pandemic

OCC Supports FinCEN’s Approach to BSA Compliance During Pandemic

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes

The OCC today issued a statement of support for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s approach to Bank Secrecy Act compliance during the coronavirus pandemic. FinCEN on Friday announced relief from certain BSA/AML requirements, including a postponement of new currency transaction reporting requirements.

Importantly, FinCEN also clarified that banks will not be required to re-verify beneficial ownership information when making Paycheck Protection Program loans to existing customers, unless the institution’s own compliance framework required it to do so.

The OCC noted that “when evaluating a bank’s BSA compliance program, the OCC will consider the actions taken by banks to protect and assist employees, customers and others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any reasonable delays in BSA report filings, beneficial ownership verification or re-verification requirements, and other risk management processes.”

Share.

Related Posts