IRS Offers Coronavirus Resources on Economic Impact Payments, Fraud

With the government soon to be releasing economic impact payments to individuals and families, the IRS has created several resources to help communicate information about who will be eligible. Among other things, the IRS has created informational posters and social media graphics (which are available in English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese). Access the resources at

The IRS has also issued a warning about coronavirus-related scams tied to the economic impact payments. The IRS highlighted several tactics used by scammers, including: emphasizing the words “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment”; asking taxpayers to sign over their economic impact payment check to them; asking victims to verify personal or banking information via phone, email, text or social media to receive or speed up their payment.