ABA, National Bankers Association Announce Partnership to Strengthen Minority Banks

ABA this morning announced a strategic partnership with the National Bankers Association to promote the health and well-being of minority depository institutions. Building on the existing membership overlap among ABA and NBA members, the partnership is designed to enhance collaboration on policy issues, expand NBA member access to ABA training and events and deepen participation in the Treasury Department’s MDI mentor/protégé program.

“The National Bankers Association has a long and rich history of serving minority banks, and we are honored to strengthen our ties with NBA at this important moment for our industry,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “This strategic partnership will allow our organizations to work together to achieve our shared and important goal of promoting the advancement and growth of minority banking institutions.”

NBA Chairman Kenneth Kelly, who is chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank in Detroit, added: “We are pleased to join together with ABA to advance the work of minority depository institutions to help ensure that every community in the country has access to modern banking services.” ABA encourages its members to join NBA as affiliate members.