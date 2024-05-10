The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 12.7% in May compared to the month prior, landing at 67.4, according to preliminary results for the month. The May figure was up 14.2% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 12.9% from the month prior, landing at 68.8, while the consumer expectations index fell 12.5% to 66.5.
Court blocks CFPB’s late fee rule from taking effect
ABA's Rob Nichols welcomed the ruling, which he said “will spare banks from having to immediately comply with a rule...