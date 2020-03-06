Fed Releases CRA Data Tables

As previewed in a speech earlier this year by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, the Fed today published new Community Reinvestment Act analytics data tables. The tables are intended to provide insight in to the historical relationship between bank lending activity and the conclusions and ratings that regulators assigned on CRA performance evaluations.

This new resource includes four main data tables: a retail loan table, which presents HMDA Loan Application Register and CRA small business and small business farm data; a performance evaluation table, which presents aggregated CRA performance evaluation data for the years between 2005 and 2017; a merged data table reflecting both the retain loan and PE tables; and an assessment area definitions table, which shows assessment area geographic data.