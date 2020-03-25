Enhance Your Cybersecurity Before It’s Too Late: What Your Bank Needs to Know to Mitigate Today’s Cyberthreats

SPONSORED CONTENT PROVIDED BY PROFITSTARS®

Today’s consumers expect their assets and information to be available and secure 24/7. They trust your bank to protect and secure their finances against cyberthreats and it’s imperative to continue investing in technology and people to meet this need. This banking security dilemma is real, and it’s critical to attack it head on.

Primary Factors Contributing to the Security Dilemma

Today’s banking security situation can be boiled down to three primary elements:

The sophistication of threats The complexity of IT environments The shortage of IT and InfoSec talent.

This combination of factors is eroding your bank’s ability to protect commercial and residential account information, corporate confidential data and the availability of your computing infrastructure to serve your customers. The hard truth is that you are more exposed today than ever before. The good news is that there are new tools and practices being implemented to help.

Emerging Technologies to Help Protect Your Bank

It’s time to embrace today’s advances in technology to protect your institution from pervasive and persistent cyberthreats. Over the last couple of years, we have seen the emergence of new technologies and capabilities that can counter the proliferation of malware and thwart cyberattacks. These technologies include UTM enhancements (Unified Threat Management), SIEM (Security Incident and Event Management), Machine Learning, Behavioral Analytics and SOAR (Security, Orchestration, Automation and Response).

