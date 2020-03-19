CISA Designates Certain Financial Services Employees ‘Critical Infrastructure Workers’

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency today issued a memo identifying individuals in various sectors deemed to be “essential critical infrastructure workers.” This guidance is intended to aid state and local governments as they make determinations about the sectors, sub-sectors, segments or critical functions that should continue normal operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in this designation are workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services; workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments; and workers who support financial operations such as those staffing data and security operations centers.

The CISA list is advisory in nature, and is not considered to be a federal directive or standard in and of itself.