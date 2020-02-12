Voting Now Open in ‘Savers’ Choice’ Award for Lights, Camera, Save!

The American Bankers Association Foundation is inviting the public nationwide to vote for their favorite videos among the Lights, Camera, Save! finalists. Voting for the Savers’ Choice prize will take place via ABA’s Facebook page through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

This year’s Lights, Camera, Save! finalists are:

“Save Your Money and Stay Winning,” by Michaela Oh, sponsored by American Riviera Bank, Santa Barbara, California

“Savings: Tips and Tricks for Success,” by Brogan Thomas, sponsored by Bank of Blue Valley, Overland Park, Kansas

“The Savings Genie,” by Sujay Khona, sponsored by Burke & Herbert Bank, Alexandria, Virginia

“The Magic of Saving,” by Catherine Tomasello, sponsored by Prime Meridian Bank, Lakeland, Florida

“Money with Matt and Mike,” by Ryan Song, sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, Yakima, Washington

The winners of the Savers’ Choice award will receive a GoPro camera to encourage future filmmaking. The social media contest will run concurrently with Lights, Camera, Save!, which is scored by a panel of expert judges. The Lights, Camera, Save! winners will be awarded cash prizes up to $5,000, plus a scholarship for a teacher at their school to attend the 2020 Jump$tart National Educator Conference.