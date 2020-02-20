FDIC Seeks Input on Signage, Advertising Requirements

As part of its effort to foster greater transparency, efficiency and innovation, the FDIC is seeking input on how it can modernize and revise its official sign and advertising rules.

The agency’s request for information is also seeking feedback on misrepresentations—whether intentional or unintentional—concerning deposit insurance, and on how new technologies or other solutions could be used to help consumers better distinguish FDIC-insured banks and savings associations from nonbank entities across digital channels.

With the RFI, the agency is seeking to ensure that its rules—which were last updated in 2006—are keeping pace with changes in how financial products and services are delivered and how consumers interact with financial services providers. Comments on the RFI are due March 19.