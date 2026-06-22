The Federal Reserve today expressed its “deep sadness” over the passing of former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, who led the central bank for nearly two decades. In a separate statement, the FDIC said it was saddened to learn of the passing of former agency Chairman William Isaac.

Greenspan’s legacy

Greenspan, 100, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease, according to NBC News. He served four terms as Fed chairman under four presidents, from 1987 to 2006.

Under Greenspan’s leadership, the central bank “achieved a sustained era of price stability that supported economic growth and helped anchor the public’s confidence in the institution,” according to the Fed’s statement.

“He brought rigorous analytical discipline to monetary policymaking and helped establish the credibility that remains one of the Federal Reserve’s most important assets,” the Fed said. “Chairman Greenspan’s legacy endures at the Federal Reserve — in those he mentored directly, in the economists and public servants he inspired, and in the frameworks and practices he helped shape.”

In a statement on X, the American Bankers Association said Greenspan was a dedicated public servant who steered the Fed through periods of prosperity and challenge over nearly two decades.

“Chairman Greenspan always understood the critical role banks of all sizes play in the economy, and he was a mentor and friend to many in the financial services industry,” ABA said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family.

Isaac’s leadership

Isaac served as the 14th chairman of the FDIC from 1981 through 1985. He was 83 and died on June 19, according to his obituary.

While at the agency, Isaac led the federal response to the banking and savings and loan crises of the 1980s. Isaac is widely credited with helping to maintain stability in the financial system during this period of stress, the FDIC said.

“His contributions helped shape important discussions about bank supervision, resolution practices and deposit insurance policy, and he remained an influential voice on banking issues long after his government service,” the FDIC said.

In a statement on X, ABA noted that Isaac helped FDIC navigate periods of stress in the banking system while serving as its youngest chairman.

“After his government service, he remained actively engaged in banking policy issues and was well known to many within the ABA family,” ABA said. “We express our sincere condolences to his wife and family.”