The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.47% this week, down from 6.52% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.81%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.81%, down from 5.84% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.96%.
ABA, associations: Basel proposal step in right direction
The banking agencies’ Basel capital proposal is an improvement from the 2023 proposal, but changes that eliminate areas of overcapitalization and better align capital charges with risk are needed, ABA and other trade associations said. ABA also joined...