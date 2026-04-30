By William Moroney

Banks are no strangers to pressure. Tight margins, rising compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny have long defined the operating environment. What has changed is the intensity. Today, banks across America face a convergence of escalating cyber threats, higher customer expectations, increased competition and growing regulatory complexity.

For years, financial institutions viewed technology primarily as a cost center. That mindset has become untenable. Challenger banks and fintech firms have reset expectations around speed, personalization and efficiency, forcing traditional banks to rethink how technology supports growth and competitiveness. The question has never been whether to modernize, but how to do so in a way that drives real value while controlling risk — and the stakes for that balance of value and risk have only grown.

In this new banking landscape, a new report from Temenos highlights three trends that are defining the path forward:

1. Modernization has become a strategic enabler

Modernization is an industrywide priority, driven by clear performance gaps between traditional and modern tech stacks.

For example, digital maturity drives scalability. According to our own benchmark data published in an industry assessment with Bain and Company, the average retail bank worldwide serves approximately 2,362 customers per front office fulltime employee. Digital banks, by contrast, serve up to 6,140 customers per employee: more than 2.5 times as many.

For bank executives, this gap is not just an efficiency issue; it directly affects cost structures, speed to market and long-term competitiveness. Banks recognize that adapting their technology foundations is essential to remaining competitive. The challenge lies in execution.

Despite broad agreement on the need to modernize, many banks struggle to adopt new technologies in practice. The root cause is structural: legacy core systems were not designed to support today’s data driven, real-time banking models.

2. Banks are outgrowing their foundations

Fragmented data environments further compound the problem. Modern technologies depend on clean, accessible data and well-documented systems. These are conditions that are often absent in many legacy core platforms.

Data from the benchmark studies shows that 21% of bank data is duplicate, severely limiting the effectiveness of analytics and the operability of AI. At the same time, 28% of legacy banking applications remain undocumented, creating hidden risk and uncertainty across core operations.

Together, these issues contribute to a disjointed operating environment that constrains the safe deployment of AI and slows innovation while increasing the cost and complexity of change. Even large institutions with significant technology budgets have faced difficulties integrating advanced AI tools into legacy environments.

These constraints are particularly acute in corporate and commercial banking, where complex products, bespoke workflows and high volumes of unstructured data remain common. As banks modernize cash management, lending and treasury services for business clients, legacy cores and fragmented data architectures increasingly limit scalability, transparency and speed. This is happening at a time when corporate customers expect real-time insight into liquidity, risk and performance.

As a result, many banks find themselves caught between ambition and reality: eager to innovate but constrained by foundations that cannot support modern operating models.

3. Progressive modernization increases value and lowers risk

If accelerating change represents the opportunity, and legacy constraints represent the challenge, progressive modernization is increasingly the path forward.

Rather than layering new capabilities onto legacy systems or attempting a single large scale replacement, banks that modernize in stages to a cloud-native, composable core tend to achieve better outcomes. Research by Bain and Company, based on analysis of more than 45 core banking programs, identifies progressive modernization as one of the strongest predictors of successful core replacement.

Progressive modernization allows banks to replace or enhance specific components based on business priority, delivering value incrementally while limiting operational risk. It also gives leadership teams greater flexibility to align technology investment with regulatory expectations, budget constraints and customer needs.

This approach reframes modernization from a one time transformation event into an ongoing capability — one that supports agility, resilience and sustainable growth.

What this means for bank leaders

A clear picture is emerging. Technology has become central to how banks compete, manage risk and serve customers, yet legacy systems continue to impede progress.

For bank leaders, the priority is not merely adopting the latest tool or trend. It’s establishing a modernization strategy that balances innovation with stability. That means focusing on progressive core modernization, strengthening data foundations and ensuring new technologies are deployed where they can deliver measurable value.

Banks that take this approach will be better positioned to adapt to change, meet rising expectations and grow with confidence.

William Moroney is chief revenue officer at Temenos.