The White House today released its strategy for securing the nation’s infrastructure and private sector against cyber threats.
The National Cyber Strategy calls for “unprecedented coordination” between the private and public sectors to invest and develop technologies to improve cybersecurity, according to the document.
Among other things, the strategy calls for:
- Providing incentives to the private sector to identify and disrupt adversary networks;
- Streamlining cyber regulations to reduce compliance burdens, address liability and better align regulators and industry globally;
- Accelerating the modernization, defensibility and resilience of federal information systems by implementing cybersecurity best practices, post-quantum cryptography, zero-trust architecture and cloud transition;
- Hardening U.S. critical infrastructure and secure supply chains, and moving away from “adversary vendors and products” and instead promoting U.S. technologies;
- Supporting the security of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies, as well as artificial intelligence;
- Eliminating roadblocks that prevent industry, academia, government and the military from building a highly skilled cyber workforce.