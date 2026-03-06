President Trump today signed an executive order directing federal law enforcement agencies to develop tools to better combat transnational criminal organizations responsible for cyber scams and fraud, and to establish a program to return seized or forfeited funds from fraudsters to victims. The order coincided with the release of the White House’s National Cyber Strategy.

According to the White House, American consumers reported losing more than $12.5 billion to cyber-enabled fraud in 2024, with seniors usually losing the most. The order directs agencies to develop an “action plan” for dismantling criminal organizations responsible for cybercrimes, including the creation of a dedicated operational cell within the National Coordination Center, or NCC.

The order directs the attorney general to prioritize prosecutions of cyber-enabled fraud and scam schemes, and to submit a recommendation for establishing a Victims Restoration Program to reimburse victims with seized funds. It also directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to partner with the NCC to provide training, technical assistance and resilience building against cyber threats for state and local partners.