Disparate Impact

Oliver v. Navy Federal Credit Union

Date: Feb. 9, 2026

Issue: Whether the Eastern District of Virginia prematurely struck the proposed injunctive class at the pleading stage and properly denied certification of the damages class based solely on the complaint.

Case Summary: In a 2-1 decision, a Fourth Circuit panel revived a class action lawsuit accusing Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) of racial discrimination in mortgage lending.

In February 2024, Laquita Oliver and a class of eight other minority members (Plaintiffs) sued NFCU after a CNN investigation reported racial disparities in its conventional mortgage approval rates. Plaintiffs advanced disparate treatment claims alleging NFCU intentionally discriminated against minority applicants by approving White borrowers at higher rates and offering minority borrowers less favorable terms. Plaintiffs also advanced disparate-impact claims alleging NFCU’s facially neutral, semi-automated underwriting algorithm disproportionately harmed minority applicants. Plaintiffs relied on statistical disparities reflected in Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data and argued that Navy Federal’s proprietary underwriting process caused those outcomes.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed the disparate-treatment claims, concluding that Plaintiffs failed to plead facts that plausibly showed discriminatory intent. Still, the court allowed the disparate-impact claims to proceed, holding that Plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that Navy Federal’s underwriting process caused a disproportionate adverse effect on minority applicants. The court also dismissed the class allegations to promote efficiency and streamline the claims being considered. The court determined that each plaintiff’s application was too varied, preventing them from pursuing their claims as a class. Plaintiffs appealed the district court’s decision.

On appeal, the majority agreed with part of the district court’s decision but set aside its denial of class certification. The panel explained that only Rule 23(c)(1)(A) governs class‑certification decisions because it requires a court to issue an order granting or denying certification. It rejected NFCU’s reliance on Rules 12(f) and 23(d)(1)(D), noting that Rule 12(f) does not apply to class actions and Rule 23(d)(1)(D) applies only after certification has been denied. The majority emphasized that challenges to class allegations must be brought through a Rule 23(c)(1)(A) motion. It also clarified that at the pleading stage, courts may look only at the complaint and may deny certification before discovery only when the complaint itself shows the class cannot satisfy Rule 23.

The majority held that the district court properly exercised its discretion when it denied certification of a Rule 23(b)(3) damages class but acted prematurely when it denied certification under Rule 23(b)(2) at the pleading stage. The panel found that the complaint itself revealed clear predominance and superiority problems because the named plaintiffs lived in different states, sought different loan products, experienced different outcomes, and requested individualized damages over an open-ended period. Those differences made it apparent from the face of the complaint that a damages class could not proceed. In contrast, the complaint alleged that Navy Federal used a single underwriting algorithm that applied to all applicants and produced racially disparate results. Those allegations raised common questions capable of class-wide resolution and made a prima facie showing of commonality. Because the complaint did not show noncompliance with Rule 23(a) as a matter of law, the district court acted prematurely in denying certification of the Rule 23(b)(2) injunctive class.

Judge Julius Richardson concurred in part and dissented in part. He concurred in affirming the district court’s decision to strike the Rule 23(b)(3) damages class, agreeing that the proposed class failed under Rule 23. However, he dissented from the majority’s decision to reinstate the Rule 23(b)(2) injunctive class, because he would have affirmed the district court’s order striking all class allegations. In his view, Rule 23(d)(1)(D) permits district courts to strike facially deficient class claims at the pleading stage, and the complaint failed to establish commonality since it relied on vague allegations about a proprietary underwriting algorithm, did not identify a uniform practice, and cited disparities that varied across loan products, minority groups, and alleged harms.

Bottom Line: The Fourth Circuit allowed Plaintiffs’ disparate-impact claims and proposed injunctive class to move forward, setting up further litigation over whether Navy Federal’s underwriting practices unlawfully produced racially disparate outcomes.

