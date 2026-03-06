While credit conditions are expected to continue softening over the next six months as the labor market faces challenges, they will hold relatively steady, according to the American Bankers Association’s latest Credit Conditions Index released today.

ABA’s Credit Conditions Index examines a suite of indices derived from the quarterly outlook for credit markets produced by ABA’s Economic Advisory Committee, which includes chief economists from North America’s largest banks. Readings above 50 indicate that, on net, bank economists expect business and household credit conditions to improve, while readings below 50 indicate an expected deterioration. The bank economists were surveyed on March 4.

After entering expansionary territory at the end of 2024, the ABA Credit Conditions Index has remained soft and registered 37.5 in the first quarter of 2026. This is the fifth consecutive quarter the index has come in below the neutral threshold of 50 — signaling expectations of deteriorating credit conditions over the next six months — with the index remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. EAC economists currently expect real GDP growth to slow and return to on-trend growth through the end of 2027 and estimate a 25% probability of a recession in 2026.

“Bankers broadly expect continued weakness in credit conditions over the next six months, but the outlook remains steady and we have not seen further deterioration,” said ABA Chief Economist Sayee Srinivasan. “Persistent inflation and subdued labor growth remain headwinds, but economic growth is expected to remain positive.”

For the first quarter release: