While many banks are cautious about adopting artificial intelligence, most view doing nothing as the greater risk, as they fear becoming more dependent on vendors and losing their competitive edge, according to a new survey by the American Bankers Association.

ABA surveyed banks and interviewed community bank leaders to gauge how the institutions are navigating the shift to AI. It found that the industry is actively engaging with the technology, “but doing so unevenly, cautiously and with a strong emphasis on governance.”

The key findings: