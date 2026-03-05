The American Bankers Association Foundation today joined with multiple federal agencies to release a new infographic designed to help consumers identify and avoid increasingly sophisticated imposter scams.

The resource explains how government imposter scams operate, highlights actions that legitimate government representatives, law enforcement and regulators would never engage in, provides clear guidance on how consumers can protect themselves, and outlines what steps to take if they suspect they’ve been victimized.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans filed 332,796 reports regarding government imposter scams between January and September 2025, totaling $739 million in losses, underscoring the magnitude of this threat.

The agencies joining in the release are the FBI, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

This infographic adds to the ABA Foundation’s suite of consumer education and fraud prevention tools, including its Safe Banking for Seniors program, designed to help individuals safeguard their finances and personal information. All ABA Foundation resources are free to both members and non-member banks.