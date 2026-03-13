Trump proposes regulatory overhaul to promote housing finance, construction
The White House proposed a series of regulatory changes and rollbacks to expand access to mortgages and spur new housing construction.
The White House proposed a series of regulatory changes and rollbacks to expand access to mortgages and spur new housing construction.
A federal court has tossed two Justice Department subpoenas against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after finding that “a mountain of evidence” exists to suggest the subpoenas were issued to pressure the Fed into lowering interest rates.
OFAC has authorized Russian oil exports through April 11 to ease pressure on rising fuel prices following the start of military operations in Iran.
A recent study of community development financial institution small-dollar loans to microbusinesses found that most borrowers improved their business outcomes, although some entrepreneurs struggled with managing their debt.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 1.9% in March compared to the month prior, landing at 55.5, according to preliminary results for the month.
New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $0.1 billion in January to $321.2 billion, virtually unchanged since the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report.
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