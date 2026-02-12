The Senate today adjourned without reaching a funding deal for the Department of Homeland Security, meaning a limited shutdown affecting only the department is likely start on Saturday, although the shutdown shouldn’t immediately affect the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the National Flood Insurance Program.

Earlier this month, Congress passed a spending deal that set aside two weeks of stopgap funding for DHS to give lawmakers and the White House time to negotiate policy changes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An agreement was not reached and the Senate adjourned without passing a bill to continue funding the department.

The effects of a partial shutdown likely won’t be noticeable for weeks, according to Politico. FEMA still has billions of dollars it can use for disaster response and recovery. Also, the spending deal that provided stopgap funding for DHS reauthorized the National Flood Insurance Program through Sept. 30, and will continue to operate and issue new and renewal policies.

Other agencies within DHS may see more immediate cutbacks. Transportation Security Administration screeners could begin missing paychecks starting in mid-March, Politico reported. The Trump administration has previously designated only a third of the staff of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as essential workers during a government shutdown. Also, the Secret Service – which investigates ATM-related crimes – may need to furlough some of its support staff.